Russian air strike kills 21 civilians in Ukraine's Sumy city, say local authorities

KOSICE, Slovakia, March 8 (Reuters) - At least 21 civilians, including two children, were killed in a Russian air strike on a residential street in Ukraine's northeastern city of Sumy late on Monday, the regional prosecutor's office said in a statement on Tuesday.

The bodies were recovered by emergency services early on Tuesday in searches that are ongoing, it said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Max Hunder Writing by Alessandra Prentice Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.