Russian analyst who helped compile Steele dossier arrested in U.S. probe -New York Times
WASHINGTON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Igor Danchenko, a Russian analyst who helped compile the so-called Steele dossier, was arrested on Thursday as part of a U.S. special counsel probe into the origins of the FBI's investigation of potential ties between Russia and Donald Trump's 2016 campaign, the New York Times reported.
Reporting by Tim Ahmann
