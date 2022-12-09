Russian arms dealer Bout: 'Hard to describe feelings' after release from U.S. jail

Suspected Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout is escorted by members of a special police unit after a hearing at a criminal court in Bangkok October 5, 2010. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout said on Friday it was difficult to find the words to describe his feelings, in an interview with the state-run news outlet RT after being freed by the United States in exchange for U.S. basketball player Brittney Griner.

Bout also said he had not encountered much anti-Russian sentiment during his imprisonment in the United States, and that many of his fellow prisoners had sympathies with Moscow.

Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey

