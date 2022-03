Russian attempt to capture Kyiv is 'suicide' - Ukrainian presidential adviser

Ukrainian service members are seen near a destroyed building, as the Russian invasion continues, in a village on the front line in the east Kyiv region, Ukraine March 21, 2022. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

LVIV, Ukraine, March 22 (Reuters) - One of Russian's main priorities is to take control of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv but trying to do so is "suicide", Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said in a televised interview on Tuesday.

He also said active hostilities between Ukraine and Russia could end within 2-3 weeks.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Andrew Heavens

