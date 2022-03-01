1 minute read
Russian billionaire Fridman says: Ukraine war should stop
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
LONDON, March 1 (Reuters) - Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman said on Tuesday that the war in Ukraine was a tragedy and that it should stop.
Fridman, who was born in western Ukraine, said he and his long-term partner, Pyotr Aven, were shocked to discover on Monday that the European Union had sanctioned them.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Kate Holton
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.