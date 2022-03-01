Russian billionaire Fridman says: Ukraine war should stop

Mikhail Fridman, chairman of Alfa Group, attends a session of the management board of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs in Moscow. Picture taken October 13, 2010./File Photo

LONDON, March 1 (Reuters) - Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman said on Tuesday that the war in Ukraine was a tragedy and that it should stop.

Fridman, who was born in western Ukraine, said he and his long-term partner, Pyotr Aven, were shocked to discover on Monday that the European Union had sanctioned them.

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Kate Holton

