Russian and Chinese warplanes conduct joint patrols - state media















Nov 30 (Reuters) - Russian and Chinese warplanes conducted joint patrols over the Sea of Japan and East China Sea, Russian state media reported on Wednesday, citing the defence ministry.

The defence ministry said the aircraft acted in accordance with international law and did not violate the airspace of other countries, according to the RIA news agency.

Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge











