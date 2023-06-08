Russian citizen killed in shark attack in Egypt - Russian consulate















June 8 (Reuters) - A Russian citizen was killed in a shark attack near a beach at the Egyptian Red Sea resort of Hurghada, Russia's Consulate General in the city said in a statement on Thursday.

In a statement posted on its official channel on the Telegram messaging application the consulate urged Russian tourists to be vigilant when in the water and to strictly adhere to any swimming bans imposed by the local authorities.

Russia's TASS news agency said the person killed in the attack was a Russian man born in 1999 who lived in Egypt full-time and was not a tourist.

