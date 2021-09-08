Skip to main content

World

Russian court to consider transfer of ex-Marine to U.S. on Sept. 27 - Ifax

1 minute read

Former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, who was detained and accused of espionage, holds a sign as he stands inside a defendants' cage during his verdict hearing in Moscow, Russia June 15, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

MOSCOW, Sept 8 (Reuters) - A Russian court will on Sept. 27 consider a request by a former U.S. Marine held in Russia to be transferred to the United States to serve his sentence, the Interfax news agency cited his lawyers as saying on Wednesday.

Russia convicted Paul Whelan, who holds U.S., British, Canadian and Irish passports, of spying last June and sentenced him to 16 years in jail. He denied spying and said he was set up in a sting operation. Washington demanded his release.

Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

World

World · 6:30 AM UTC

Myanmar urged to avoid violence after junta opponents declare revolt

Southeast Asian and Western countries have urged all sides in Myanmar to refrain from violence and allow in humanitarian aid, after a shadow government, formed by opponents of military rule, declared a nationwide uprising against the junta.

World
Japan PM contender Kishida urges new form of capitalism to end disparity, recover from pandemic
World
Fire in Indonesia prison kills 41 in block crowded to more than 3 times capacity
World
Factbox: Possible candidates to become Japan's next prime minister
World
Philippine senator first to declare 2022 run for presidency