Russian court to consider transfer of ex-Marine to U.S. on Sept. 27 - Ifax

Former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, who was detained and accused of espionage, holds a sign as he stands inside a defendants' cage during his verdict hearing in Moscow, Russia June 15, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

MOSCOW, Sept 8 (Reuters) - A Russian court will on Sept. 27 consider a request by a former U.S. Marine held in Russia to be transferred to the United States to serve his sentence, the Interfax news agency cited his lawyers as saying on Wednesday.

Russia convicted Paul Whelan, who holds U.S., British, Canadian and Irish passports, of spying last June and sentenced him to 16 years in jail. He denied spying and said he was set up in a sting operation. Washington demanded his release.

Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.