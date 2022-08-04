Russian court to deliver Griner verdict on Thursday - lawyer

U.S. basketball player Brittney Griner, who was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport and later charged with illegal possession of cannabis, looks on inside a defendants' cage before a court hearing in Khimki outside Moscow, Russia August 2, 2022. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina/Pool TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Aug 4 (Reuters) - A verdict in the Russian drugs trial of U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner, who faces up to 10 years in prison, is expected on Thursday evening, her lawyer said.

Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medallist and a Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) star, was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport on Feb. 17 with vape cartridges containing hashish oil in her luggage. She has been in Russian custody since.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.