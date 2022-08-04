1 minute read
Russian court to deliver Griner verdict on Thursday - lawyer
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Aug 4 (Reuters) - A verdict in the Russian drugs trial of U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner, who faces up to 10 years in prison, is expected on Thursday evening, her lawyer said.
Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medallist and a Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) star, was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport on Feb. 17 with vape cartridges containing hashish oil in her luggage. She has been in Russian custody since.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.