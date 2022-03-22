Russian court finds Kremlin critic Navalny guilty of fraud

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny takes part in a rally to mark the 5th anniversary of opposition politician Boris Nemtsov's murder and to protest against proposed amendments to the country's constitution, in Moscow, Russia February 29, 2020. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov/File Photo

March 22 (Reuters) - A Russian court has found jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny guilty of large-scale fraud, the court said on Tuesday.

Russian prosecutors are seeking to move Navalny to a maximum security penal colony for 13 years on charges of fraud and contempt of court. read more

Navalny is already serving a two-and-a-half year sentence at a prison camp east of Moscow for parole violations related to charges he says were trumped up to thwart his political ambitions.

Reporting by Reuters

