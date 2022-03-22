1 minute read
Russian court finds Kremlin critic Navalny guilty of fraud
March 22 (Reuters) - A Russian court has found jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny guilty of large-scale fraud, the court said on Tuesday.
Russian prosecutors are seeking to move Navalny to a maximum security penal colony for 13 years on charges of fraud and contempt of court. read more
Navalny is already serving a two-and-a-half year sentence at a prison camp east of Moscow for parole violations related to charges he says were trumped up to thwart his political ambitions.
Reporting by Reuters
