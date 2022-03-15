Russian court fines woman for anti-war protest on state TV

A person interrupts a live news bulletin on Russia's state TV "Channel One" holding up a sign that reads "NO WAR. Stop the war. Don't believe propaganda. They are lying to you here." at an unknown location in Russia March 14, 2022, in this still image obtained from a video uploaded on March 14. Channel One/via REUTERS

LONDON, March 15 (Reuters) - A Russian court fined a woman 30,000 roubles ($280) on Tuesday after finding her guilty of flouting protest legislation when she interrupted a live news bulletin on state TV and denounced the war in Ukraine, the RIA news agency reported.

Marina Ovsyannikova, a Channel One employee, held up a sign behind a studio presenter reading the news on Channel One on Monday night and shouted slogans condemning Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.

Reporting by Reuters

