Russian court fines woman for anti-war protest on state TV
LONDON, March 15 (Reuters) - A Russian court fined a woman 30,000 roubles ($280) on Tuesday after finding her guilty of flouting protest legislation when she interrupted a live news bulletin on state TV and denounced the war in Ukraine, the RIA news agency reported.
Marina Ovsyannikova, a Channel One employee, held up a sign behind a studio presenter reading the news on Channel One on Monday night and shouted slogans condemning Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.
($1 = 107.2500 roubles)
Reporting by Reuters
