Russian court: Griner is guilty

U.S. basketball player Brittney Griner, who was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport and later charged with illegal possession of cannabis, walks after the final statements in a court hearing in Khimki outside Moscow, Russia August 4, 2022. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

KHIMKI, Russia, Aug 4 (Reuters) - A Russian court on Thursday ruled that U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner was guilty of drugs possession and smuggling after she pleaded guilty to bringing cannabis-infused vape cartridges to Russia.

In its ruling, the court said that Griner committed the crime "deliberately", despite the defendant having said that it was an "honest mistake".

Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

