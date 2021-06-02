Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Russian court rejects Navalny's attempt to quash his 'flight risk' jail status

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is seen on a screen via a video link during a hearing to consider his lawsuits against the penal colony over detention conditions there, at the Petushki district court in Petushki, Russia May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A Russian court on Wednesday rejected a lawsuit brought by jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny designed to force his prison to overturn his designation as 'a flight risk,' his Anti-Corruption Foundation said on Twitter.

Navalny says the designation was used as a pretext to wake him up every hour during the night to verify his whereabouts, a practice he has called absurd.

He is currently at a different prison facility with a hospital after he staged a hunger strike over what he says was his failure to be given proper medical care, but is expected to soon be returned to his original prison where he was woken during the night.

