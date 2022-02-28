Russian court upholds move to shut down rights group Memorial - Ifax

A man leaves the office of the human rights group Memorial in Moscow, Russia December 29, 2021. Picture taken December 29, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

MOSCOW, Feb 28 (Reuters) - A court upheld a decision to shut down Russia's Memorial Human Rights Centre on Monday and rejected its appeal, the Interfax news agency reported.

The rights group and its sister organisation - Russia's oldest human rights group - was ordered to shut down in December in a move decried in the West.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.