Russian defence minister Shoigu arrives in Istanbul for grain deal

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu chairs a meeting with the leadership of the Armed Forces, in Moscow, Russia July 5, 2022. Russian Defence Ministry/Handout via REUTERS

July 22 (Reuters) - Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu was seen on live TV arriving on Friday in Istanbul, where Russia and Ukraine will later sign a deal to facilitate grain exports.

Shoigu will also hold a bilateral meeting with his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar, the RIA Novosti news agency reported, citing Russia's defence ministry.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Reuters

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.