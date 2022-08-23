Russian defence ministry says Russian bombers patrol over Sea of Japan - agencies

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Russia's defence ministry said two Russian strategic bombers patrolled neutral waters over the Sea of Japan, Russian news agencies reported on Tuesday.

The flight lasted around seven hours and the Russian planes were accompanied by South Korean F-16s at some stages of the route, the defence ministry said.

Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Alex Richardson

