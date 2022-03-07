Russian delegation arrives in Belarus for Ukraine talks - RIA

People stand next to a shell crater in front of a house damaged by recent shelling during Ukraine-Russia conflict in Kharkiv, Ukraine March 6, 2022. REUTERS/Oleksandr Lapshyn

March 7 (Reuters) - A Russian delegation has arrived in the Belarusian city of Brest for talks with Ukrainian negotiators on ending hostilities, the RIA news agency reported on Monday, citing the Flightradar plane tracker.

The sides have not disclosed the exact location and time of the planned meeting.

Reporting by Reuters

