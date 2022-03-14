1 minute read
Russian delegation suspends participation in Council of Europe body -RIA
March 14 (Reuters) - Russia's delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) is suspending its participation and will not take part in meetings, Russia's RIA news agency cited a member of the Russian delegation as saying on Monday.
Russia's foreign ministry last week said Moscow would stop participating in the Council of Europe.
Reporting by Reuters
