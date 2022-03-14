Russian delegation suspends participation in Council of Europe body -RIA

The Council of Europe logo is seen on the day Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy addresses the Parliamentary Assembly, in an extraordinary session to discuss Russia's invasion of Ukraine, via videolink in Strasbourg, France March 14, 2022. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

March 14 (Reuters) - Russia's delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) is suspending its participation and will not take part in meetings, Russia's RIA news agency cited a member of the Russian delegation as saying on Monday.

Russia's foreign ministry last week said Moscow would stop participating in the Council of Europe.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Reuters

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.