Russian deputy foreign minister: no new signals on U.S. prisoner swap - Interfax

U.S. basketball player Brittney Griner, who was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport and later charged with illegal possession of cannabis, stands inside a defendants' cage during the reading of the court's verdict in Khimki outside Moscow, Russia August 4, 2022. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina/Pool

MOSCOW, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Friday that there had been no new signals on a potential prisoner exchange with the United States, Interfax reported.

Russia said in August it was ready to discuss a prisoner swap involving Brittney Griner, a U.S. basketball star who was jailed for a drugs offence in Russia in August, but neither side has reported progress since then.

Reporting by Reuters

