Russian deputy foreign minister: no new signals on U.S. prisoner swap - Interfax















MOSCOW, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Friday that there had been no new signals on a potential prisoner exchange with the United States, Interfax reported.

Russia said in August it was ready to discuss a prisoner swap involving Brittney Griner, a U.S. basketball star who was jailed for a drugs offence in Russia in August, but neither side has reported progress since then.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Reuters











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.