Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

World

Russian envoy to U.S. returns to Washington with optimistic mindset -RIA

2 minute read

A guard screens cars entering the Russian embassy on Wisconsin Avenue in Washington, U.S. December 29, 2016. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

MOSCOW, June 20 (Reuters) - Russia's ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, was in an optimistic mood ahead of his return to Washington on Sunday, expecting meetings scheduled with U.S. colleagues next week to be constructive, the RIA news agency reported.

President Vladimir Putin and his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden agreed to return their respective ambassadors to Washington and Moscow during talks in Geneva on Wednesday, a first summit between the two that they both described as pragmatic rather than friendly. read more

Moscow recalled Antonov for consultations after Biden said in March that he believed Putin was "a killer". The U.S. ambassador later returned to Washington for consultations too.

"There is a lot of work to be done. We are counting on progress," RIA cited Antonov as saying before he boarded a flight to the United States.

Antonov said he was returning with an optimistic mindset and that meetings would begin on Monday and continue throughout the week.

Reporting by Alexander Marrow, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

World

World · 6:31 AM UTCAs Iran veers right, ties with Gulf Arabs may hinge on nuclear pact

Gulf Arab states are unlikely to be deterred from dialogue to improve ties with Iran after a hardline judge won the presidency but their talks with Tehran might become tougher, analysts said.

World‘Forces for good will prevail’ - Taiwan welcomes massive US vaccine aid
WorldTaiwanese staff to leave Hong Kong office in ‘one China’ row
WorldRussian envoy to U.S. returns to Washington with optimistic mindset -RIA
WorldTaliban say committed to Afghan peace talks, want 'genuine Islamic system'