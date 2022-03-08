Russian forces' advance in Ukraine has slowed, says Ukrainian official

A member of the Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces guard in central Odessa, Ukraine March 8, 2022. REUTERS/Iryna Nazarchuk

KOSICE, Slovakia, March 8 (Reuters) - The advance of Russian forces in Ukraine has slowed significantly and Ukrainian forces are counter-attacking in some areas, Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said on Tuesday.

"The tempo of the enemy's advance has slowed considerably, and in certain directions where they were advancing it has practically stopped," he told a televised briefing. "The forces that continue to advance, advance in small forces."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Max Hunder, Writing by Alessandra Prentice, Editing by Timothy Heritage

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.