Russian forces hit industrial facilities in western Ukraine, regional governor says

March 30 (Reuters) - Russian forces hit industrial facilities in three strikes on the Khmelnitskyi region of western Ukraine overnight, regional governor Serhiy Hamaliy said on Wednesday.

He gave no details of the targets but said fires had been "localised" and checks were being made to determine whether there were any casualties.

Reporting By Timothy Heritage

