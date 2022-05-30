Russian forces moving deeper into Sivierodonetsk - Luhansk governor

KYIV, May 30 (Reuters) - Russian troops are moving into the city of Sivierodonetsk from the outskirts, Luhansk region governor Serhiy Gaidai said on Monday.

"Unfortunately we have disappointing news, the enemy is moving into the city," Gaidai told national television.

