Russian forces struck two oil depots in northern Ukraine, says governor

KOSICE, Slovakia, March 8 (Reuters) - Russian forces are bombing civilian infrastructure and homes in Ukraine's northern region of Zhytomyr, and carried out air strikes on two oil depots on Monday evening, Governor Vitaliy Bunechko said in televised comments on Tuesday.

He gave no further details.

Reporting by Max Hunder, Writing by Alessandra Prentice, Editing by Timothy Heritage

