Russian forces struck Ukrainian arms depot near Rivne with long-range weapons, says defence ministry
March 23 (Reuters) - Russia's Defence Ministry on Wednesday said Russian forces had hit a Ukrainian arms depot outside the country's northwestern city of Rivne on Tuesday, destroying an arsenal of weapons and equipment.
The ministry said it had struck the depot using high-precision, long-range weapons fired from the sea.
Reuters was unable to independently verify the report.
