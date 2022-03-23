Russian forces struck Ukrainian arms depot near Rivne with long-range weapons, says defence ministry

March 23 (Reuters) - Russia's Defence Ministry on Wednesday said Russian forces had hit a Ukrainian arms depot outside the country's northwestern city of Rivne on Tuesday, destroying an arsenal of weapons and equipment.

The ministry said it had struck the depot using high-precision, long-range weapons fired from the sea.

Reuters was unable to independently verify the report.

