Russian foreign ministry mulls expulsion of U.S. diplomats

A flag is seen on the U.S. delegation's car, which is parked in front of the headquarters of the Russian Foreign Ministry after U.S. Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland arrived for talks with Russian officials in Moscow, Russia October 12, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

MOSCOW, March 2 (Reuters) - Russian foreign ministry said on Wednesday it could expel U.S. diplomats from Moscow in retaliation for the expulsion of a Russian diplomat from the United Nations Secretariat.

The U.S. Mission to United Nations said on Tuesday the U.S. was expelling a Russian "intelligence operative" who works at the United Nations, in addition to 12 Russian diplomats at the country's U.N. mission in New York whom Washington has also ordered to leave over national security concerns. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Reuters

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.