Russian move on Ukraine aid fails at U.N. Security Council

UNITED NATIONS, March 23 (Reuters) - A Russian-drafted call for aid access and civilian protection in Ukraine that does not mention Moscow's role in the crisis failed at the U.N. Security Council on Wednesday, with only Russia and China voting yes and the remaining 13 members abstaining.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Leslie Adler

