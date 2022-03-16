Russian patriarch discussed Ukraine conflict with Pope Francis

Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia conducts the Orthodox Christmas service at the Cathedral of Christ the Saviour in Moscow, Russia, January 6, 2022. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

LONDON, March 16 (Reuters) - Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill discussed the Ukraine conflict with Pope Francis in a telephone conversation on Wednesday, the Patriarchy said.

"Special attention was paid to the humanitarian aspects of the ongoing crisis and what actions the Russian Orthodox and the Roman Catholic churches could take to overcome its consequences," it said in a statement.

