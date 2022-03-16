1 minute read
Russian patriarch discussed Ukraine conflict with Pope Francis
LONDON, March 16 (Reuters) - Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill discussed the Ukraine conflict with Pope Francis in a telephone conversation on Wednesday, the Patriarchy said.
"Special attention was paid to the humanitarian aspects of the ongoing crisis and what actions the Russian Orthodox and the Roman Catholic churches could take to overcome its consequences," it said in a statement.
