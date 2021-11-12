World
Russian planes over North Sea intercepted by Belgian F-16s - Dutch Defence Ministry
1 minute read
AMSTERDAM, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Two Russian bombers were intercepted by Belgian F-16 fighter planes after entering airspace over the North Sea on Friday, the Dutch Defence Ministry said in a statement.
The planes, identified by the ministry as TU-160 "Blackjack" strategic bombers, were then escorted further by the British Air Force, it said.
Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Alison Williams
