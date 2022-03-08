Russian police detain over 100 people at anti-war protests -monitor

LISBON, March 8 (Reuters) - Russian police arrested at least 100 people at protests against the invasion of Ukraine on Tuesday, the OVD-Info monitoring group said, adding that detentions were still continuing.

There was no immediate comment from the police. More than 5,000 people were arrested in anti-war protests on Sunday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Reuters

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.