Russian police detain over 100 people at anti-war protests -monitor
LISBON, March 8 (Reuters) - Russian police arrested at least 100 people at protests against the invasion of Ukraine on Tuesday, the OVD-Info monitoring group said, adding that detentions were still continuing.
There was no immediate comment from the police. More than 5,000 people were arrested in anti-war protests on Sunday.
