Russian police detained 5,000 people at Sunday's anti-war protests - monitor

LONDON, March 7 (Reuters) - Police detained 5,020 people at anti-war protests in Russia on Sunday, the OVD-Info monitoring group said on Monday.

Russia's last protests with a similar number of arrests were in January 2021, when thousands demanded the release of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny after he was arrested on returning from Germany where he had been recovering from a nerve agent poisoning. read more

