Russian prosecutors seek additional 13-year jail term for Kremlin critic Navalny - TASS

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny takes part in a rally to mark the 5th anniversary of opposition politician Boris Nemtsov's murder and to protest against proposed amendments to the country's constitution, in Moscow, Russia February 29, 2020. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

March 15 (Reuters) - Russian prosecutors on Tuesday asked a court to sentence jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny to an additional 13 years in prison on fraud and contempt of court charges, the TASS news agency reported.

Navalny is already serving a two-and-a-half sentence at a prison camp east of Moscow for parole violations related to charges he says were trumped up to thwart his political ambitions.

