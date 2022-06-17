Russian and Saudi Arabian officials agree to meeting later in 2022, RIA reports

June 17 (Reuters) - Russia and Saudi Arabia have agreed to hold an intergovernmental commission meeting in the second half of 2022, news agency RIA cited Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak as saying.

Novak held talks with Saudi Arabian energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman on Thursday and discussed oil prices and market balance forecasts.

Novak on Thursday underscored the importance of continued cooperation within the OPEC+ alliance in order to avoid a collapse in the oil market. Novak also said he had discussed new projects for gas production with a delegation from Vietnam.

