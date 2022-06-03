Russian state depository halts operations in euros after EU sanctions
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
June 3 (Reuters) - The Russian National Settlement Depository (NSD) said on Friday it suspends operations in euros due to the latest EU sanctions, calling the situation an emergency.
The European Union has expanded sanctions against Russia and added the NSD, which Moscow planned to use to service the country's Eurobonds, to the list of sanctioned entities, an EU document showed on Friday. read more
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.