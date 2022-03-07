Russian steel billionaire calls lost lives in Ukraine a tragedy

Chairman of the Board of Directors of NLMK company Vladimir Lisin attends a session during the Week of Russian Business, organized by the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP), in Moscow, Russia February 9, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

LONDON, March 7 (Reuters) - Vladimir Lisin, a Russian billionaire, told employees at steelmaker NLMK (NLMK.MM) that lost lives in Ukraine were a tragedy that was hard to justify, and called for a peaceful diplomatic resolution to the conflict.

Lisin, NLMK's chairman and main shareholder, said in a letter to staff that was posted on social networks by an employee that the company and its board of directors hoped that the conflict was resolved soon.

A spokesperson for the company confirmed the authenticity of the letter.

Reporting by Reuters

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.