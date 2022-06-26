1 minute read
Russian strikes on Kyiv are "more of their barbarism", Biden says
SCHLOSS ELMAU, Germany, June 26 (Reuters) - Strikes by Russian missiles in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv overnight and early this morning were another case of Russian barbarism, U.S. President Joe Biden said at the summit of the Group of Seven rich democracies in Germany on Sunday.
"It's more of their barbarism," he said.
Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Writing by Thomas Escritt
