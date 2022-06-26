Russian strikes on Kyiv are "more of their barbarism", Biden says

A rescue worker reaches the top of an apartment building destroyed in a missile strike, after being elevated by a crane, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine June 26, 2022. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

SCHLOSS ELMAU, Germany, June 26 (Reuters) - Strikes by Russian missiles in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv overnight and early this morning were another case of Russian barbarism, U.S. President Joe Biden said at the summit of the Group of Seven rich democracies in Germany on Sunday.

"It's more of their barbarism," he said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Writing by Thomas Escritt

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.