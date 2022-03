Russian tanks are firing at Mykolayiv regional airport, says governor

LVIV, Ukraine, March 7 (Reuters) - Russian tanks were firing on Monday at the main airport in Ukraine's southern Mykolayiv region which Ukrainian forces had earlier taken back from Russian forces, Governor Vitaliy Kim said in an online post.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets, Writing by Alessandra Prentice, Editing by Timothy Heritage

