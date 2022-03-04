1 minute read
Russian troops enter Ukrainian city of Mykolayiv - local authorities
LVIV, Ukraine March 4 (Reuters) - Russian troops have entered the Ukrainian Black Sea port city of Mykolayiv for the first time, regional authorities said on Friday.
In a video statement shared online, Governor Vitaliy Kim said fighting was under way in parts of the city.
"Let's not get nervous," he said.
Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Writing by Alessandra Prentice, Editing by Timothy Heritage
