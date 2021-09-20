World
Russian university shooter alive, being treated in hospital, say investigators
MOSCOW, Sept 20 (Reuters) - A student who opened fire at a university in Russia on Monday is alive and being treated in hospital, the Investigative Committee law enforcement agency said, contradicting an earlier statement from the university that he had been killed.
At least eight people were killed and several others wounded in the incident at Perm State University, around 1,300 km (800 miles) east of Moscow. read more
