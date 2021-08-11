Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Russian, U.S defence ministers discuss strategic stability - Tass

Flags of the U.S. and Russia are seen during the U.S.-Russia summit at Villa La Grange in Geneva, Switzerland, June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/Pool

MOSCOW, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and his U.S. counterpart Lloyd Austin discussed strategic stability consultations as well as global and regional security issues by phone, Russian defence ministry said, Tass news agency reported on Wednesday.

The ministry did not give further details on the talks.

In late July, senior U.S. and Russian officials restarted bilateral talks on easing tensions between the world's largest nuclear weapons powers and agreed to reconvene in September after informal consultations. read more

Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh Editing by Mark Potter

