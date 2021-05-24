White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan delivers remarks during a press briefing inside the White House in Washington, U.S., February 4, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan and Russian Security Council secretary Nikolay Patrushev held talks in Geneva on Monday and discussed strategic stability, the Council was quoted by TASS news agency as saying.

The meeting was an important step in preparations for a possible summit between U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Council said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.