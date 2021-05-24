Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan delivers remarks during a press briefing inside the White House in Washington, U.S., February 4, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan and Russian Security Council secretary Nikolay Patrushev held talks in Geneva on Monday and discussed strategic stability, the Council was quoted by TASS news agency as saying.

The meeting was an important step in preparations for a possible summit between U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Council said.

