Russian, U.S. security chiefs speak ahead of high-level talks - RIA

Russia's Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev attends the Victory Day Parade in Red Square in Moscow, Russia June 24, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Nikolay Patrushev, the secretary of the Russian Security Council, and the U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan on Wednesday agreed to work on improving mutual relations between the two countries, RIA state news agency reported.

The Russian security council said the phone talks were constructive and became a part of preparations for future high-level contacts between Russia and the United States, RIA reported.

Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Toby Chopra

