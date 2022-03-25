Russians who spread fake news about officials abroad face jail -Interfax

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with officials and cultural workers, including young holders of prizes for cultural achievements, via a video link in Moscow, Russia March 25, 2022. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS

March 25 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday formally approved a law which says people found guilty of spreading fake news about the work of officials abroad can be sentenced to up to 15 years in jail, Interfax news agency said.

The penalties are similar to those allowed under a law adopted earlier this month which aims to punish those who spread false information about the Russian armed forces, the agency said. The law was enacted after the invasion of Ukraine. read more

Interfax cited a senior legislator as saying the new law was needed because people were spreading false news about Russia's embassies and other organizations operating abroad.

Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Daniel Wallis

