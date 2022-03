Russia's ambassador in Indonesia says Putin plans to attend G20 summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to Governor of the Novgorod Region Andrei Nikitin during a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia March 22, 2022. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS/File Photo

JAKARTA, March 23 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin intends to attend a G20 summit being hosted by Indonesia later this year, Russia's ambassador in Jakarta said on Wednesday, following calls by some members for the country to be barred from the group.

"Not only G20, many organisations are trying to expel Russia....the reaction of the West is absolutely disproportional," ambassador Lyudmila Vorobieva told a news conference on Wednesday.

The United States and its Western allies are assessing whether Russia should remain within the Group of Twenty (G20) grouping of major economies following its invasion of Ukraine, sources involved in the discussions told Reuters. read more

(This story corrects spelling of name to Vorobieva in second paragraph)

