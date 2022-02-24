Russia's biggest bank Sberbank says it is operating normally, studying sanctions

A view shows the logo of Sber (Sberbank) at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg, Russia, June 5, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

MOSCOW, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Russia's biggest bank Sberbank (SBER.MM) said on Friday it was operating normally but was studying the implications of sanctions imposed against it after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The bank said its systems were operating as usual and there were no restrictions on withdrawing or depositing roubles and foreign currencies.

The U.S. Treasury on Thursday said U.S. banks must sever their correspondent banking ties with Sberbank within 30 days, and Britain said it would impose asset freezes against all major Russian banks.

Reporting by Alex Marrow, writing by Mark Trevelyan

