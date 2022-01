Russia's daily COVID-19 cases exceed 100,000 for first time

A medical specialist administers an injection to a patient suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the Clinical Emergency Hospital Number 7, in Volgograd, Russia January 26, 2022. REUTERS/Kirill Braga/File Photo

MOSCOW, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Russia's daily coronavirus cases exceeded 100,000 on Saturday for the first time since the pandemic began, the coronavirus task force said.

Russia confirmed 113,122 new daily infections, setting a record high for a ninth consecutive day, which the authorities blame on the spread of the Omicron variant.

Russia's coronavirus task force said that 668 deaths had been confirmed in the past 24 hours, after Russia's coronavirus death toll exceeded 700,000 on Friday. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov, writing by Maria Tsvetkova; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.