Russia's daily COVID-19 deaths exceed one thousand mark

Medical specialists transport a patient outside a hospital for people infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Moscow, Russia October 13, 2021. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

MOSCOW, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Russia reported a record high 1,002 coronavirus deaths on Saturday, the first time the number has passed the 1,000-mark since the beginning of the pandemic. It pushed the national death toll to 222,315.

New COVID-19 cases, confirmed in the past 24 hours, also hit record high at 33,208, the Russian coronavirus task force said, bringing the official total case tally to 7,958,384.

Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov, writing by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Alex Richardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.