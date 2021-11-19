Russia's daily COVID-19 deaths reach new record high

Specialists wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) spray disinfectant while sanitizing the Kazansky railway station amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Moscow, Russia November 2, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Russia on Friday reported 1,254 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, a record daily high that follows a surge in cases.

The government coronavirus task force also reported 37,156 nationwide infections, including 3,371 in Moscow, down from a peak of 41,335 recorded on Nov. 6.

Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Alexander Marrow; editing by Tom Balmforth

