Russia's extended detention of WSJ journalist 'unacceptable,' White House says















WASHINGTON, May 24 (Reuters) - Russia's decision to extend the detention of a Wall Street journalist being held in Russia by three months is not acceptable, White House spokesman John Kirby said on Wednesday.

The longer pretrial detention of reporter Evan Gershkovich is irresponsible and unacceptable, Kirby told reporters in a briefing.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Susan Heavey











