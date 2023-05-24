Russia's extended detention of WSJ journalist 'unacceptable,' White House says

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre holds a press briefing at the White House
John Kirby, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications takes questions during a press briefing hosted by White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 4, 2023. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON, May 24 (Reuters) - Russia's decision to extend the detention of a Wall Street journalist being held in Russia by three months is not acceptable, White House spokesman John Kirby said on Wednesday.

The longer pretrial detention of reporter Evan Gershkovich is irresponsible and unacceptable, Kirby told reporters in a briefing.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Susan Heavey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next