Russia's foreign ministry: China has right to take measures to protect sovereignty
MOSCOW, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry said on Tuesday the visit to Taiwan by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi was a clear provocation.
China has the right to take measures to protect its sovereignty, the ministry added in a statement.
Moscow backed China earlier on Tuesday over the visit, warning Washington that the trip would put the United States on a collision course with Beijing. read more
